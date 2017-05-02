Cases severed for men accused of killing Gil Alvarez - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cases severed for men accused of killing Gil Alvarez

Posted: Updated:

Who's to blame for the aggravated murder of Gil Alvarez? Depends on which defendant you ask.

The court on Tuesday granted a motion to sever the cases for A-last Simiron and Mallo Sally. Court documents state the men allegedly asked Alvarez for a ride home but on the drive conspired to beat him and steal his truck. They left him for dead on the side of the road.

The court also granted a motion for continuance and trial pushed back to June 5th to allow for physical evidence to be examined by the FBI.

Sally is anticipated to face a jury first with Simiron to follow.

