Catholic Social Services serves hundreds daily - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Catholic Social Services serves hundreds daily

Posted: Updated:

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes calls them Guam's best kept secret. He's referring to Catholic Social Services. The faith-based organization serves hundreds daily. CSS Executive Director Diana Calvo breaks down the numbers.

"From Monday through Friday we have our daycares which we serve approximately 150 people. We have our field staff who perform services at the homes of individuals and those make up about 500 clients. We have our group homes where we have 25-individuals with developmental disabilities and in our 24-hour programs which also includes our group homes, it also includes our children's shelter which we have a capacity of 12 sometimes we take in more. At our women's shelter sometimes we max out at 12 women, sometimes up to 40 or 50 children depending on how much children those women have. 1801 we have six beds for our protective shelter for elderly and disabled and our homeless shelter that's 80 to 100-idivdiuals per day," she said.

Today's press conference highlighting CSS is part of the Archdiocese of Agana's monthly series called Updating the Faithful.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rescue team searching Manenggon for missing hiker

    Rescue team searching Manenggon for missing hiker

    A search is underway for a hiker who went missing near the Manenggon Memorial site Thursday evening. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says rescue units responded to a report of an overdue hiker

    More >>

    A search is underway for a hiker who went missing near the Manenggon Memorial site Thursday evening. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says rescue units responded to a report of an overdue hiker around 608 pm. He says the 29-year-old man had gone looking for pugua in the jungle area around noon today with two others. He was supposed to meet them back

    More >>

  • 47-year-old latest to claim clergy sex abuse

    47-year-old latest to claim clergy sex abuse

    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old "A.C.J." who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorne...More >>
    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old "A.C.J." who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorne...More >>

  • New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old A.C.J. who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorney David Lujan, ...More >>
    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old A.C.J. who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorney David Lujan, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly