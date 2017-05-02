Catholic Social Services serves hundreds daily

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes calls them Guam's best kept secret. He's referring to Catholic Social Services. The faith-based organization serves hundreds daily. CSS Executive Director Diana Calvo breaks down the numbers.

"From Monday through Friday we have our daycares which we serve approximately 150 people. We have our field staff who perform services at the homes of individuals and those make up about 500 clients. We have our group homes where we have 25-individuals with developmental disabilities and in our 24-hour programs which also includes our group homes, it also includes our children's shelter which we have a capacity of 12 sometimes we take in more. At our women's shelter sometimes we max out at 12 women, sometimes up to 40 or 50 children depending on how much children those women have. 1801 we have six beds for our protective shelter for elderly and disabled and our homeless shelter that's 80 to 100-idivdiuals per day," she said.

Today's press conference highlighting CSS is part of the Archdiocese of Agana's monthly series called Updating the Faithful.