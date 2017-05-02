Guam Micronesia Island Fair starts Wednesday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Micronesia Island Fair starts Wednesday

It's an event that aims to recreate the magic of the Festival of Pacific Arts and give island residents a taste of Micronesia - the Guam Micronesia Island Fair kicks off Wednesday night at the Chamorro Village and continues throughout the weekend. Guam Visitors Bureau president Nate Denight said 8 delegations will be in attendance.

"They have all the arts and crafts from the region, great stuff from Marshall Islands, CNMI and all the different islands from Micronesia, we also have great entertainment, local entertainment, also the cultural dance groups, but we also have some free talent coming in, a concert by The Mana'o Companyis coming in to perform absolutely free," he said.

There will also be an exhibit at the Guam Museum featuring photos from Fesptac by Manny Crisostomo. The opening ceremony begins 6PM tomorrow.

