Students' heads-up actions save babies locked in car

Tragedy was averted late Friday afternoon thanks to two quick thinking Simon Sanchez High School seniors. What they did in the heat of the moment saved two young lives.

They were out to save Ritidian, but saved two young girls instead. 17-year-old Derrick Atan and 18-year-old Naio Attan were participating in the Save Litekyan wave along the Micronesia Mall intersection late Friday afternoon when they spotted trouble.

Attan recalled, "We were walking through the parking lot and we saw a car with two babies - two little girls. They were locked in the car with no adult." Atan added, "One of them was trying to get her seatbelt off. She stood up and she was crying and sweating bad." Attan chimed in with, "The other was sleeping."

The light-colored Toyota RAV-4 was parked away from others - no tree or sunshade for cover. "It was just that car. Singled out from the others. It was far from the other cars," remembered Atan. "I was going to crack the window."

Instead the boys called their English teacher, Shannon Siguenza, who phoned 911. It was only after the Guam Fire Department axed the door open did mom make an appearance holding shopping bags accompanied by another woman. "She came out when everything was done. And she was crying," said Atan. "She was Asian; she seemed like a tourist."

According to National Weather Service senior observer Malcolm McFarland, the temperature that afternoon was in excess of 84F. Factor in the asphalt parking lot, and the temperature in the car would've been in the 90s. had it not rained just earlier that day, the heat would've been enough to boil an egg on concrete.

"If we didn't do anything I would feel guilty," said Attan simply.

"I wouldn't want my siblings to be in the car and someone saw them and didn't do anything," added Atan.

Tragedy was fortunately averted - but Guam has had similar cases that resulted in fatalities. In 2013, a 2-year-old girl was left in a parked car for seven hours. She suffered from suffocation and burns to almost 50-percent of her body. In 2014, a 3-month old baby boy was left in a parked car just outside his house for nearly two hours. He was found alive, but whimpering with obvious burns to his skin and foaming at the mouth. He died shortly after.

The Guam Police Department couldn't provide a statement as of news time.