Shooter Vince Cruz related to Cruz men from strings of robberies

KUAM News has confirmed that Vincent Cruz is related to three men who were arrested for the recent robberies at the Winner Gameroom, R U Gameroom, and Dairy Mart in Mangilao. He is the uncle of Jonovan Michael Cruz, Eric Shawn Cruz and Joshua Laitan Cruz.

Jonovan Cruz remains locked up on $15,000 cash bail. Eric and Joshua Cruz have since been released as was Rachael Nauta while AJ Muna Toves is being held on a $20,000 cash bail.

Nauta, Toves and Eric Cruz are named in a magistrates complaint for their alleged part in a robbery at the Dairy mart last month.

Documents state the trio used the money to buy meth at Toto Gardens.