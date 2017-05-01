Shooter Vince Cruz related to Cruz men from strings of robberies - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Shooter Vince Cruz related to Cruz men from strings of robberies

Posted: Updated:

KUAM News has confirmed that Vincent Cruz is related to three men who were arrested for the recent robberies at the Winner Gameroom, R U Gameroom, and Dairy Mart in Mangilao. He is the uncle of Jonovan Michael Cruz, Eric Shawn Cruz and Joshua Laitan Cruz.

Jonovan Cruz remains locked up on $15,000 cash bail. Eric and Joshua Cruz have since been released as was Rachael Nauta while AJ Muna Toves is being held on a $20,000 cash bail.

Nauta, Toves and Eric Cruz are named in a magistrates complaint for their alleged part in a robbery at the Dairy mart last month.

Documents state the trio used the money to buy meth at Toto Gardens.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Drunken 24-year-old assaults cop

    Drunken 24-year-old assaults cop

    A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    More >>

    A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    More >>

  • Mayors discuss reasons for low turnout at Liberation Carnival

    Mayors discuss reasons for low turnout at Liberation Carnival

    Liberation Day festivities were a topic of concern at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Some mayors expressed frustration at the low attendance rates at this year's carnival. Others concerned with the ambiguity over liberation candidate commissions. Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera says candidates typically receive up to 50 percent of the money raised, however new paperwork this year put that commission into question. The issue was eventually resolved at a committee meeting, with ...More >>
    Liberation Day festivities were a topic of concern at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Some mayors expressed frustration at the low attendance rates at this year's carnival. Others concerned with the ambiguity over liberation candidate commissions. Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera says candidates typically receive up to 50 percent of the money raised, however new paperwork this year put that commission into question. The issue was eventually resolved at a committee meeting, with ...More >>

  • Speeding motorist found with drugs, cash

    Speeding motorist found with drugs, cash

    Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.

    More >>

    Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly