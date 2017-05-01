Northern Guam urged to save water - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Northern Guam urged to save water

Posted: Updated:

GWA is urging northern residents to conserve water for the next week or so. Spokesperson Heidi Ballendorf says two of the main water wells in Yigo and Dededo are down for repairs, so she asks customers to cut back on non-essential usage.

"Our reservoirs are not getting filled up, people are using the water as quickly as they get filled, so that becomes a problem. So we're asking for just essential water use. Please don't water blast your driveways and your roofs this week. Take a break from car washing if you can, and hopefully we'll get through the week okay," she said.

Ballendorf says the pump motors need to be replaced, and GWA is expecting the parts to arrive before the end of the week.

