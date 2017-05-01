Regional leaders collaborate on goals, solutions

Leaders from across Micronesia came together to discuss regional issues and possible solutions during the 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum.

"If we looked at ourselves as a region, we would find that there is a lot of work to be done," expressed Tommy Remengesau, president of Palau. "A lot of commonalities and challenges that we can better addressed a region." Remengesau was one of nearly a dozen island leaders who spoke at today's Forum. The forum aims to bring together leaders from across Micronesia to discuss ways to address regional issues.

In his opening statements, Guam governor Eddie Calvo touched everything from the current labor shortage and compact impact to federal laws that impact the entire region, such as the Jones Act. "That was created in the 1920's to protect the United States' shipping industry and it punishes the people of Guam, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and all of your people in your island nations," he explained.

Throughout the morning, island leaders discussed issues particular to their island states, with the Minister of the Republic of the Marshall Islands John Silk, noting that climate change is a growing concern. "In the RMI, for example, a state of emergency was declared one week ago as a result of the drought affecting the northern and western atolls," he said. "Sadly the expected rise in drought frequency and severity due to climate change is now the new norm."

He said this issue is reducing the quality of life, along with healthcare issues such as the recent outbreak of the Zika virus and the mumps. While island leaders delved into regional challenges, they also discussed progress and accomplishments. Palau Remengesau said, "On Thursday, FSM and Palau would be signing a telecommunication agreement with the CUS telecom company, which will finally connect, which will finally connect our telecom systems to Guam."

"This will make our internet services finally catch up to the modern day of speed and convenience and efficiency."

Other islands discussed improved efforts on topics ranging from sustainability and workforce development to invasive species and tourism. The forum is scheduled to end on May 4.