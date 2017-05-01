Clean audit for GMH, but losses, expenses continue to climb - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Clean audit for GMH, but losses, expenses continue to climb

Posted: Updated:

The good news: Guam Memorial Hospital's going concern status for the last three years has been eliminated.

The bad news: that's only because a loan was taken out in FY2016 to pay its vendors and other debt.

Additionally, GMH's operating losses and expenses continue to climb. Auditors note GMH is taking action to remedy their finances and gave them a clean audit. One deficiency points out the fact that in March, GMH recorded $220 million in write-offs but still hasn't provided the OPA documentation of the board approval.

