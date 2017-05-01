Clean audit for GMH, but losses, expenses continue to climb

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.More >>
A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.More >>
Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.More >>
Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.More >>
A late Tuesday afternoon standoff in Tamuning... Our camera's caught marshals with the court and Guam police at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel. KUAM confirms marshals were serving a warrant to a man authorities learned was apparently staying at the hotel. He refused to come out and that's when we are told GPD was called to assist. It was a brief standoff that ended around 6 o'clock last night. The unnamed man surrendered and was arrested without incident. No further information about the m...More >>
A late Tuesday afternoon standoff in Tamuning... Our camera's caught marshals with the court and Guam police at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel. KUAM confirms marshals were serving a warrant to a man authorities learned was apparently staying at the hotel. He refused to come out and that's when we are told GPD was called to assist. It was a brief standoff that ended around 6 o'clock last night. The unnamed man surrendered and was arrested without incident. No further information about the m...More >>
Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue warns residents not to be concerned if they see heavy equipment near the Ordot Dump over the next month.More >>
Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue warns residents not to be concerned if they see heavy equipment near the Ordot Dump over the next month.More >>
Could juggling money GovGuam already spends on healthcare be a way to fix the hospital's financial woes without raising taxes? Senator Mike San Nicolas thinks so. He argued in favor of that approach before Rotarians Wednesday.More >>
Could juggling money GovGuam already spends on healthcare be a way to fix the hospital's financial woes without raising taxes? Senator Mike San Nicolas thinks so. He argued in favor of that approach before Rotarians Wednesday.More >>
It may have looked a bit like a tornado, but it wasn't. Social media was abuzz wednesday afternoon with sightings of what the national weather service guam office says was a water spout.More >>
It may have looked a bit like a tornado, but it wasn't. Social media was abuzz wednesday afternoon with sightings of what the national weather service guam office says was a water spout.More >>
A man convicted for sexually molesting a young girl will be deported. U.S. Immigration officials have identified Etsy Sachuo Martin as having committed deportable crimes.More >>
A man convicted for sexually molesting a young girl will be deported. U.S. Immigration officials have identified Etsy Sachuo Martin as having committed deportable crimes.More >>