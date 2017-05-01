Tiyan High students observe real-life court proceeding on campus

Law Day kicked off early Monday morning with official session of the Guam Supreme Court. It was a change of scenery for Supreme Court justices who heard oral arguments for the Raymond Tedtaotao appeal before hundreds of Tiyan High School students.

Attorney Anthony Camacho represents Tedtaotao and argued a video re-enactment provided by co-defendant Kyle Cruz should've never been admitted into evidence while Attorney Marianne Woloschuk argued defense should've raised these issues in Tedtaotao's first appeal.

"There was no forensic evidence such as fingerprints, DNA evidence that linked Mr. Tedtaotao to the crime scene," she said. "The government's case, it could be said, was solely based on Kyle Cruz's testimony and this video. Hence, the effect was quite profound on his getting convicted on all the charges." OO--

"These are all issues the defendant could've raised in the first appeal. And when you do an appeal you have to pick and choose and I guess he picked the ones that he did because he thought those were the ones that were most viable. I don't think the court is taking anything away from the defendant by not deciding those issues now. If you do decide to do it then these appeals will never end."

Tedtaotao was sentenced to 45-years behind bars for the 2013 Nimitz Hill home invasion.

The matter was taken under advisement.