Rodriguez: San Nicolas "misguided and misinformed"

Two senators are going head-to-head over Bill 70 after senator Mike San Nicolas refused to refer the bill to committee due to a lack of a master plan. San Nicolas said the plan is required to prevent the government from going into debt over "half-baked ideas without proper planning."

Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. said, "I believe Senator San Nicolas is misguided and misinformed, Bill 70 actually does the total opposite of incurring public debt, it shifts the burden of building the Simon Sanchez facility to a prospective charter school."

Rodriguez questioned San Nicolas' partiality, noting this isn't the first time he has failed to refer a bill. In fact, the body had to refer a separate bill just last week. "And really to me that is in direct response to the failure of the rules chairman to do his job in the first place," he added.

While Rodriguez called the action a "disservice" San Nicolas said it is simply to comply with standing rules. Meanwhile, a town hall meeting to discuss Bill 70 is scheduled for Tuesday at 6PM at the Simon Sanchez High School cafeteria.