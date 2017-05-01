Airport testing emergency readiness

The public is advised not to be alarmed by the increase in emergency responders throughout the airport property and roadways. GIAA will be conducting its tri-ennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise on Wednesday, May 3rd between 6 am and 12 noon.

The GIAA is required by federal regulation to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every 3 years to test the airport's emergency plan for aircraft accidents and incidents in the event of a real live aircraft incident.