Airport testing emergency readiness - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Airport testing emergency readiness

Posted: Updated:

The public is advised not to be alarmed by the increase in emergency responders throughout the airport property and roadways. GIAA will be conducting its tri-ennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise on Wednesday, May 3rd between 6 am and 12 noon.

The GIAA is required by federal regulation to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every 3 years to test the airport's emergency plan for aircraft accidents and incidents in the event of a real live aircraft incident.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Drunken 24-year-old assaults cop

    Drunken 24-year-old assaults cop

    A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    More >>

    A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    More >>

  • Mayors discuss reasons for low turnout at Liberation Carnival

    Mayors discuss reasons for low turnout at Liberation Carnival

    Liberation Day festivities were a topic of concern at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Some mayors expressed frustration at the low attendance rates at this year's carnival. Others concerned with the ambiguity over liberation candidate commissions. Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera says candidates typically receive up to 50 percent of the money raised, however new paperwork this year put that commission into question. The issue was eventually resolved at a committee meeting, with ...More >>
    Liberation Day festivities were a topic of concern at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Some mayors expressed frustration at the low attendance rates at this year's carnival. Others concerned with the ambiguity over liberation candidate commissions. Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera says candidates typically receive up to 50 percent of the money raised, however new paperwork this year put that commission into question. The issue was eventually resolved at a committee meeting, with ...More >>

  • Speeding motorist found with drugs, cash

    Speeding motorist found with drugs, cash

    Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.

    More >>

    Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly