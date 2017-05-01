13-year-old boy drowned at Ypao Beach

Tragedy to report out of Tumon. A 13-year-old boy pulled out of Ypao beach waters on Saturday afternoon passed away. An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola determined the boy died from asphyxia due to drowning.

Guam Fire Department reported receiving the call for help around 3 p.m. with lifeguards conducting CPR on scene prior to hospital transport.

His death was ruled accidental.