Calvo continues to push on H2B visa crisis

During a recent trip to Washington D.C., Governor Eddie Calvo spoke with the US Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Interior, and other federal officials to discuss the H2B visa crisis that has reduced the number of H2B workers from 1,500 one year ago to just over 100.

“We’re gonna be down to zero, and it's already having such profound impacts, so I do intend to move, I'm looking at proceeding if I don't see any progress in the next few days, and that means looking at this programmatic agreement and also means reconsideration of the record of decision,” Calvo stated.

Calvo said his administration cannot support the buildup until the federal government gets its act together, adding that he believes federal officials do want to make the process work.