Hostage-taker Vince Cruz also charged with child abuse, attempted murder

The gunman from Sunday's shooting and eventual hostage situation Vincent Cruz will be magistrated in the Superior Court on Tuesday. As you saw during our live stream from the scene, family confirmed that Cruz had been in and out of jail over the years.

He was wanted in connection to a robbery. It was around 1pm when police saw him driving in Astumbo on Sunday. He refused to pull over shot at the cops and took off.

He eventually jumped out of the car on Chalan Natibu when he took that family hostage.

He now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, home invasion and child abuse.