Hostage-taker Vince Cruz also charged with child abuse, attempte

Hostage-taker Vince Cruz also charged with child abuse, attempted murder

The gunman from Sunday's shooting and eventual hostage situation Vincent Cruz will be magistrated in the Superior Court on Tuesday. As you saw during our live stream from the scene, family confirmed that Cruz had been in and out of jail over the years.

He was wanted in connection to a robbery. It was around 1pm when police saw him driving in Astumbo on Sunday. He refused to pull over shot at the cops and took off.

He eventually jumped out of the car on Chalan Natibu when he took that family hostage.

He now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, home invasion and child abuse.

    A man in a drunken rage is under arrest. 24 year old Brandon Robert is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    Liberation Day festivities were a topic of concern at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Some mayors expressed frustration at the low attendance rates at this year's carnival. Others concerned with the ambiguity over liberation candidate commissions. Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera says candidates typically receive up to 50 percent of the money raised, however new paperwork this year put that commission into question. The issue was eventually resolved at a committee meeting, with ...
    Bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash - that's what police found early this morning on a man caught speeding in Tumon.

