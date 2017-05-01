Family taken hostage in their own home recalls terrifying ordeal

It was a frightening Sunday afternoon for one Dededo family, with a shootout with the Guam Police that ended with one man under arrest. And now, two of the victims speak with KUAM News about the moment they were taken hostage by the gunman.

The family is, to say the least, shaken up. "I turned my head to the door and a guy was standing there looking at me with a gun," said one of the family members, who we'll call Victim 1. "He demanded the key and at that point he took his gun out from his right pocket and pointed it at me and said I need the key."

For their safety, KUAM is not identifying the family held hostage inside their Chalan Natibu home Sunday afternoon. The couple detailed what happened the moment Vincent Cruz showed up to their home. When asked if they had any idea who the guy was, Victim 1 said, "No, never seen him in my life."

The homeowner tried alerting his family about the danger approaching, recalling, "I walked behind my house to warn my kids but he was following me with the gun."

It was then Cruz made his way inside. Mobile phone video captured the moment police surrounded the property. The homeowner was taken to safety, with Victim 1 saying, "So I went like this [waving his hands] and I kept pointing and saying, 'He's inside! He's inside!'"

And while this was happening, his wife, two daughters, son and grandson remained inside. "Yes, and I was telling the cops I am worried my family is there," he said.

And his wife, who we'll call Victim 2, woke up to it all. He said, "My son said, 'Mom, just give him the keys. Give him what he wants.' So by the time I gave him the car keys police were talking to him through the window saying, 'Vincent, you don't need get the family involved here,' then he said, 'Too late for that.'"

Authorities negotiated with Cruz as he tried to escape, as Victim 2 said, "So he started taking me and my son to shield him as a body shield walking him around the house to see if it's empty besides us and if there was any other exit."

The entire situation leaving her children and her stunned. "My first thought was, yes, I wanted to go outrage and grab anything and go crazy with him because he's in my home fearing my family," she said.

And the standoff intensified, with several of Cruz's family members watching from afar. Tom Cruz told KUAM News at the scene, "Whatever he is doing is bad and he needs to stop."

Shots were heard fired by both police and Cruz. When asked why she thought things were taking so long, Victim 2 replied, "He was thinking. The police kept trying to call him from outside saying, 'Vincent, give yourself up' and he said, 'Man, those f*cking police are getting on my nerves. I'm already a crazy person. They keep making me more crazy and I am going to start shooting people.'"

At one point, Cruz agreeing to let one of her daughter's and her one year old grandson go. Not long after, she too, was released, as her son and other daughter were still inside.

"I was just praying to God saying let this thing pass and let the guy come to his senses," said Victim 2.

After a five-hour standoff, police threw a flash bang inside the front door. The couple's son then quickly made his move, with his mother recalling, "My son saw the opportunity and that's when he struggled with the gun and my son said he kept trying to aim the gun with him and my son just held him down."

Police broke down the door before arresting Cruz. All six living making it out unharmed.

GPD Police Chief JI Cruz said, "We did what we had to do and we are very proud of the officers that responded up here."

Today, the family is left picking up the pieces...also cautioning others to keep their guard up if an unknown person enters your property. "If you don't know them, please don't get out. It's dangerous," said Victim 1.

A dangerous situation that fortunately ended with this Dededo family safe and alive.