Chief Justice Maraman to give 2017 State of the Judiciary address

The head of the Supreme Court of Guam will address the island on Tuesday.

Legislative speaker BJ Cruz announced that he will call his colleagues into session tomorrow morning at the Guam Congress building. Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Katherine Maraman will give the 2017 State of the Judiciary address. The address is set to begin at 10 am, again at the Guam Congress building, in Hagatna.

