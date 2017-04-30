Okkodo High ProStart team takes 2nd in national competition

The Guam Community College’s CTE ProStart team from Okkodo High School placed 2nd place in the Culinary Competition during the 2017 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) ProStart National competition in Charleston, South Carolina.

The National ProStart Invitational is the country’s premier competition for high school students who are studying culinary arts and restaurant management. Annually, nearly 400 ProStart students from across the globe put their knowledge and skills to the test in front of industry leaders, NRAEF Trustees, state restaurant association executives, top post-secondary schools, families and friends hoping to win coveted trophies, medals and scholarships from the nation’s top culinary arts and hospitality management programs, according to NRAEF website.

Members of the Okkodo Team are:

Seniors: Ella Mae Tinoso, Xela Marie Olivario, Hennessy Sanchez, and Jim Mangligot

Instructor: Kennylyn Miranda

Mentor Chef: Chef Peter Duenas

MCA President: Vicky Schrage / GCC Tourism & Hospitality Chair (and instructor for the two-time SSHS national championship teams)