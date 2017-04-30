GPD confirms: Vince Cruz was Sunday gunman

41-year-old Vincent Philip Siguenza Cruz has officially been identified by the police department as the gunman in Sunday’s five-hour standoff in Dededo. According to police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos at around 12:20pm on Sunday, patrol officers spotted Cruz driving a car along Ysengsong Road.

Cruz is a suspect in a robbery investigation. When police tried to pull him over, Cruz allegedly shot at the officers and drove off and was pursued through the Astumbo area.

Cruz was cornered by police in the Ysengsong area and for almost a half-hour a standoff ensued with the suspect reporting he had hostages in the car. Cruz would eventually drive to the Chalan Natibu area where he jumped out of the car and ran to a home where he took a family hostage.

Santos says SWAT, Criminal Investigation Division, hostage negotiators and additional patrol officers arrived on scene. After hours of negotiating, Cruz released three women and a baby but kept a man hostage. With no other options available, Santos says SWAT safely breached the home, caught Cruz and freed the last remaining hostage.

Cruz, who is from Mangilao, was arrested for attempted murder, reckless driving, child abuse, home invasion, terrorizing, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, felonious restraint, conspiracy, theft, criminal facilitation, and theft by receiving. He was booked and confined.

Family members on scene on Sunday told KUAM that Cruz has been in and out of jail. He was recently released from federal prison several months ago.