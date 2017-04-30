Nearly-five hour hostage situation over, GPD has shooter in custody

The hostage situation deep in Dededo that kept concerned Guamanians the world over tense for hours is now over, with GPD having taken the shooter in custody. The nearly-five hour ordeal of a standoff had ended along Chalan Natibu, a road off the main Ysengsong Road thoroughfare.

The Guam Police Department confirms that they have taken into custody the suspect, who family on scene have identified as Vince Cruz. Cruz was recently released from federal prison several months ago.