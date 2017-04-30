Family members identify Ysengsong shooter as Vince Cruz - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Family members identify Ysengsong shooter as Vince Cruz

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department remains on scene of a hostage situation in Dededo off Ysengsong Road. KUAM News has learned that around 1 o'clock this afternoon a police officer noticed a suspect in a robbery case and attempted to pull him over, but the suspect gave chase.  

The pursuit ended in a shootout deep inside Chalan Natibu, located off Ysengsong Road. Family members who were on scene identified the shooter as Vince Cruz. Sources say he entered a home along Chalan Natibu and held several people hostage, but let most of them go. It's not clear how many people remain inside. Cruz has family living in Chalan Natibu and is familiar with the area.

Several police officers are on scene with full protective gear and some packing semiautomatic assault rifles.

KUAM News spoke with friends of one of the hostages. They wished not to identify her or themselves. They said they had received a text from their friend's boyfriend, who said she along with several other people were being held hostage inside her home.

Police have not released any statements to the media. Around 4:45pm what appeared to be gunshots could be heard in the distance.

Traffic on Ysengsong Road right after Swamp Road has been blocked.

