DepCor OKs halfway house inmate shindig

Safety concerns over a post-Easter holiday celebration has the Department of Corrections defending its actions. 22 inmates from the DepCor’s halfway house gathered for the celebration alongside their family members at the Dededo Sports Complex in Harmon Sunday.

A total of eight unarmed corrections officers were also present during the event held just outside the gym. The all day event happened as dozens more from throughout the community were seen enjoying themselves on the complex’s sports fields and at the pool.

The inmates were kept in a fenced off area at the gym.

DepCor spokesperson Jeff Limo tells KUAM the halfway house population, who the department refers to as community correction residents, are authorized to attend the gathering. They posed no danger to the community, he said.

These particular inmates have since completed 70 percent of their judgment time, and have since qualified for the work release program, work credit program and educational release.

He said these are the same group of people that are out cleaning and picking up trash at public parks, beaches, and schools over the weekend.

“They are allowed to be out,” Limo said. “It’s not like they are left unattended.

The Department of Parks and Recreation offered DepCor to use that portion of the complex for the celebration.

The halfway house residents are to be transferred back to the Mangilao facility by 6pm Sunday.