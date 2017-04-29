GPD involved in shootout in Dededo on Ysengsong Road - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD involved in shootout in Dededo on Ysengsong Road

Posted: Updated:

Guam police are involved in an apparent shootout in Dededo this afternoon. The situation is happening along Ysengsong road. KUAM has learned the shooting was sparked by a robbery. Officers also instructed our crew on scene to take cover as shots continue to be fired.

It's unclear if anyone is injured at this time or how many suspects could be involved. The community is asked to stay clear from the area for now. 

