Homeless man arrested for Agat store robbery/stabbing

A homeless man is under arrest after a robbery at the A Market in Agat Friday morning. Aienstane Osiena Warini, Jr. is charged 1st degree robbery, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and destruction of evidence.

Police responded to the store around 10:30 am Friday after a man with a knife jumped over the counter before he grabbed cigarettes, the cashier's cellphone and at some point stabbed her under her chin. The woman was treated for her injury.

The suspect was walking near the Agat Marina Saturday night. A passerby called it in. Officers from Agat precinct along with agents from the Mandana Drug Task Force and the Robbery Task Force responded within minutes, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said. He was found hiding in the water near the marina.

He was booked and confined.