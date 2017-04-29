Ramona Jones named Businesswoman of the Year

Busted for drugs and running from the cops. When police tried to pull him over, court documents state Ryan Jude Alcantara sped up and kept driving. Before coming to a stop, he was seen throwing a pouch off the shoulder of the road which contained a loaded improvised glass pipe and empty baggies and straws. He denied owning the pouch and suggested the items belonged to the people in the nearby house stating "since they were druggies." When asked if he would take a drug tes...

Busted for drugs and running from the cops. When police tried to pull him over, court documents state Ryan Jude Alcantara sped up and kept driving. Before coming to a stop, he was seen throwing a pouch off the shoulder of the road which contained a loaded improvised glass pipe and empty baggies and straws. He denied owning the pouch and suggested the items belonged to the people in the nearby house stating "since they were druggies." When asked if he would take a drug tes...

Port Authority hopes to borrow up to $80 million for infrastructure improvement and a new admin building

The Port Authority is waiting on legislative approval for the first bond float in its history. Speaking before the Tumon Bay rotary club, General Manager Joanne Brown said they hope to borrow up to $80 million for infrastructure improvement and to construct a new port administration building. Brown says they will pay back the money through a new tariff that went into effect in June. "The first two years will be at 7%, the remaining three years will be at 1% increase. So these n... More >>