UOG grad students get FBI leadership award

FBI Director James Comey presented a Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) to some University of Guam master’s degree graduates at a ceremony held at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. According to a media release the graduates are receiving national recognition for their creation of the non-profit organization “Project Foresight Guam: Sexting & Cyberbullying Awareness Campaign” and the positive impact it has had on the community. 

The organization was the inception of the University of Guam Master of Public Administrations Practicum class of Spring 2016, consisting of 16 students.

