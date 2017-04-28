GPD makes big arrest for robberies

Multiple robberies with the victims in each held at gunpoint as the suspects took off with cash. And now, the Guam Police are stopping some of those responsible in their tracks.

Back-to-back game rooms, stores and even restaurants hit up by thieves in recent months...several caught on camera. "The chief of police recognized there is an issue and has ordered we address that issue which is the increase in number of robberies on Guam," explained GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos. The violence forcing the creation of the Robbery Suppression Task Force.

And on Thursday, "We had the Mandana Drug Task Force in concert with investigators from CIS and other sections of GPD 2-11, a robbery task force worked to bring closure to some of these robbery cases," she said.

Investigators executing a search warrant at three different homes. Five in all are under arrest.

38-year-old Rachel Renee Perez Nauta and 26-year-old Jonovan Michael Cruz are charged with 2nd degree robbery, guilt established by complicity, theft of property and criminal mischief. 24-year-old AJ Muna Toves is charged with 1st degree robbery, conspiracy and destruction of evidence. 27-year-old Eric Shawn Cruz and 23-year-old Joshua Laitan Cruz are charged with 1st degree robbery and conspiracy.

"Five arrested were linked to robbery of Winner, RU gamerooms and Dairy Mart robbery," Santos said.

Today, only Jonovan Cruz appeared in court accused of holding the cashier at the RU Game Room in Dededo at knifepoint on March 31st. The remaining are set to go to court on Saturday. All five remain in custody.

Though the handful remains in custody, GPD says its robbery task force is far from finished. "We are intensively and aggressively pursuing all leads and the investigators are out there day and night looking into these robbery cases and hopefully to prevent any further robberies," said the spokesperson. "We are doing our best."

GPD's Robbery Task Force currently has more than 25 cases under investigation.