USS Dewey says Hafa Adai to Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

USS Dewey says Hafa Adai to Guam

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Wikipedia Courtesy: Wikipedia

The USS Dewey pulled into port today. Joining the class guided missile destroyer are embarked Helicopter Maritime Squadron, USS Sterett and embarked HSM-49.

They departed San Diego for the Western Pacific on March 31. While in transit they've been conducting training to maintain operational readiness. Just yesterday we reported one of the embarked helicopters crashed in the waters near Guam.

There were no apparent injuries and the incident is under investigation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly