Agat men arrested for car theft

Two Agat men were arrested in connection to a theft case. Jeremy Lapid and Jesse Tanga were under investigation for a theft by deception complaint.

Police found them in Merizo on Thursday in a car that was stolen earlier at the Airport.

The car was eventually returned to the owner.

