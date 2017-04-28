Several villages lose power after Cabras 1 goes offline

The large, 66-megawatt Cabras 1 generator was knocked offline Friday, cutting power to multiple villages. A large plume of smoke was visible coming from the unit, but GPA spokesman Art Perez says it was due to a ruptured steam valve, and not an explosion or fire.

Peaking units were brought on-line, and service was restored by 4:30pm. The affected areas included Yigo, Dededo, Harmon, Tamuning, Chalan Pago, Mangilao, and other areas down south.