Realtors paying keen attention to Trump's tax concept

The National Realtors Association is keeping a wary eye on President Trump's new proposed tax policy which was unveiled by the White House Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of the Annual Guam Realtors Association conference, regional vice-president Leil Koch says an initial review of the plan has raised many concerns, and he expects there will be a lot more discussion in the months ahead.

"We're trying to protect mortgage interest deduction, also 1031 tax like-kind exchanges which effectively creates a market for commercial real estate to move property back and forth. And so those things we're trying to protect on a national level that will help all the way down to local communities," said Koch.

Koch was one of the keynote speakers at this year's Guam conference.  He sits on the executive committee of the 1.25 million member strong national association, and represents California, Hawaii, and Guam.

