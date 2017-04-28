TRAN special session recessed, public hearing set for next Friday

Called into a special session by Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to discuss his Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, or TRAN Bill 1-1S, Senators went in about nine o'clock this morning and recessed about an hour later because the measure did not have an official public hearing that complied with the standing rules and Guam law.

Additionally, Speaker BJ Cruz ruled that no emergency existed to waive public hearing requirements. The Governor's bill proposes a $75 million line of credit to pay tax refunds faster and take advantage of lower interest rates. The line of credit would be paid by the end of the year. Bill 1-1s was referred to the Committee on Appropriations which will hold a public hearing on the bill next Friday, May 5th. After the hearing is conducted, lawmakers will reconvene the special session no later than May 8th.