Can you help find the man who stabbed an Agat store cashier?

At about 10:33 a.m. today a man entered the A Market armed with a knife. The male suspect jumped over the store counter and grabbed cigarettes and the cashiers cell phone and at some point during this time stabbed the cashier under her chin. The suspect then ran out of the store and got into a getaway vehicle described as: dark blue Mazda 3, which was being operated by another individual. The suspects then fled onto Bruce Street toward Mt. Camel Church in Agat.

Suspect is described as:

Male, possibly of FSM descent/young adult/5'8-5'9/ approximately 200 lbs and he has a beard along his jaw. Suspect was wearing: a gray hoodie sweater, gray shorts, Blue Toronto Blue Jays cap, blue sneaker with white soles.

The victim in this case was transported to GMH where she was treated and later released.

GPD is asking for the publics help in identifying the suspect(s) Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call 472-8911 and request to speak immediately with a CIS agent or supervisor or to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP where the identity of all callers remains confidential.