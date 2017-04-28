Father Danilo Ferrandiz named Delegate to the Neocatechumenal Wa - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Father Danilo Ferrandiz named Delegate to the Neocatechumenal Way

A priest is named Delegate to the Neocatechumenal Way in the Archdiocese of Agana.

According to an Official Aviso posted on the Umatuna Si Yu'os website, Father Danilo Ferrandiz assumed the position effective April 7th. His appointment follows a pastoral letter from Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes last month in which he announced a pause on the formation of new communities for a period of one year. According to his letter, the delegate's role will be to help the Archbishop review the Catechetical Director of the Neocatechumenal Way and help ensure that catechists are sufficiently formed and certified for their important role. Archbishop Byrnes' actions are in light of concerns about the Neocatechumenal Way. "By this, I wish to create a kind of moral and spiritual space in which healing can begin." Father Dan is a priest at Santa Bernadita in Agafa Gumas.

