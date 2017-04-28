Freshman senator informed he owes IRS $33,000

On notice to pay his taxes, Senator Fernando Esteves confirming that he was given the notice earlier this year that his business owes more than $33,000 in taxes to the IRS and the government. It's for his small business that deals with environmental compliance.

The amount owed was listed when the Ethics panel chairman filed his financial disclosure with the Guam Election Commission. He said, "They come progressively, but we have already been talking with the agency and we've already been working out the payment plan, but we are already going to be able to pay it off in full. We were just discussing what our options were, so what happened we've just been talking with the banks to use one of our land to get it paid off."

Esteves says he hopes to have it paid off in a couple of weeks.

So far, the GEC reports 203 of the 362 government officials filed their financial disclosures and conflict of interest statements.