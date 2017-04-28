REAL ID Act for driver's licenses takes effect Monday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

REAL ID Act for driver's licenses takes effect Monday

The lines were just as long today - many rushing to beat Monday's start of the new driver’s license requirements at Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The REAL ID Act requires DRT document certain information from driver's license applicants renewing their ID's.

John Camacho, Rev and Tax Director adding, “We require that the taxpayer submit a birth certificate or some kind of proof of identity, and also the same time Social Security card, and also an alternative like a 1099 or a W2 from employer, and right now we are working with the mayor's office to provide residency requirement.”

Currently, new applicants are required to submit those documents. The new requirement is set to start on Monday, May 1st.

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

