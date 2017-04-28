REAL ID Act for driver's licenses takes effect Monday

The lines were just as long today - many rushing to beat Monday's start of the new driver’s license requirements at Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The REAL ID Act requires DRT document certain information from driver's license applicants renewing their ID's.

John Camacho, Rev and Tax Director adding, “We require that the taxpayer submit a birth certificate or some kind of proof of identity, and also the same time Social Security card, and also an alternative like a 1099 or a W2 from employer, and right now we are working with the mayor's office to provide residency requirement.”

Currently, new applicants are required to submit those documents. The new requirement is set to start on Monday, May 1st.