DFS-Lotte trial will be pushed back - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DFS-Lotte trial will be pushed back

It now appears that a trial scheduled for next month in the long running dispute between the airport and Duty Free Shoppers will have to be pushed back.  A lengthy hearing Thursday ended with a number of pre-trial issues that still need to be resolved.

At stake is the multi-year, multi-million dollar airport master concessionaire contract which DFS held for decades before the airport awarded the deal to competitor Lotte Duty Free in 2013. The two sides have been going at it ever since, as DFS has charged that the airport  colluded with Lotte on the winning bid, an accusation the airport has strongly denied.  

Judge Arthur Barcinas heard arguments on the latest motions, one from DFS to compel discovery.  DFS is seeking documents such as bank records and internal memos from third parties  -which it argues it needs in the case against the airport.  Prominent among the third parties is Lotte, which filed its own motion to quash.  In arguing against releasing any documents, Lotte said that DFS was on a fishing expedition, and already has thousands of documents that contain the information they seek.

Judge Barcinas took the motions under advisement, and could rule on them as early as Monday. 

Meanwhile the judge ordered the legal teams for DFS and the airport -the real parties in interest-to meet and work out a prospective new schedule in order to set a new trial date.

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

