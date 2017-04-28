Man busted for illegal re-entry sentenced to 5 months

He was deported in 2002, but returned to Guam and changed his name. 43-year-old Kisano Opisbo, also known as Enrickson Frederick, was sentenced to over 5 months jail time for illegal re-entry.

He was initially serving time for burglary, criminal sexual conduct, and indecent exposure charges. After changing his name, he returned to the U.S. which enabled him to travel to Hawaii and South Carolina. It wasn't until he was en route to Guam from Pohnpei that he was busted by federal immigration authorities who determined his true identity through biometric data.