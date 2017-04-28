Another $7M in tax refunds mailed out today

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.More >>
Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.More >>
Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.More >>
Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.More >>
The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.More >>
The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.More >>
A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knifepoint outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car, when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her.More >>
A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knifepoint outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car, when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her.More >>
The Archdiocese of Agana has retained new stateside legal counsel amid the nearly 100 clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church.More >>
The Archdiocese of Agana has retained new stateside legal counsel amid the nearly 100 clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church.More >>
The Guam Community College and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are working together to get more Pacific Islanders interested in science, technology and math or STEM fields.More >>
The Guam Community College and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are working together to get more Pacific Islanders interested in science, technology and math or STEM fields.More >>