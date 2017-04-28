Lujan questions the government's motive to remove him as Smith's lawyer

Attorney David Lujan fires back after the U.S. Government filed a motion to disqualify him as counsel for defendant Mark Smith. Smith worked as former legal counsel for GHURA, but stands accused of collecting profits from the Section 8 program with the help of his friend, Glenn Wong.

The government filed their motion on grounds Lujan was former GHURA legal counsel and may even be called as a witness for the trial. In Lujan's opposition, he states the government failed to prove any conflict exists. The defense lawyer also questioned the government's motive to remove him as legal counsel and called the charges against his client "baseless."