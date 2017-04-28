Woman stabbed in Agat store

The Guam Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Agat. It happened at the A Market on Follard street around 11:00 am today. Authorities had been called to a report of an injured person suffering from a stab wound. Multiple police units were on scene. KUAM news had learned the victim is a woman, however, her condition has not yet been released. The store owner declined to comment and closed his store following the incident. It's unclear how the stabbing occurred or if any arrests have been made.