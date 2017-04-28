Richard K. Lai pleads guilty to accepting almost $1 million in bribes

In federal court in New York, Guam Football Association President and FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee member Richard K. Lai pled guilty to corruption charges accusing him of accepting almost $1 million in bribes. The guilty plea announced today is part of an investigation into corruption in international soccer being led by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, the FBI New York Field Office, and the IRS-CI Los Angeles Field Office.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Lai pleaded guilty to criminal information charging him with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his participation in multiple schemes to accept and pay bribes to soccer officials. Lai also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts and agreed to pay more than $1.1 million in forfeiture and penalties.