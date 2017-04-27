Guam's law enforcers need to get in shape

With just months to come into compliance, Guam's law enforcement agencies report they're not measuring up to fitness standards. At stake, the safety of the people of Guam.

It's crunchtime, as chief of the Guam Police Department JI Cruz said, "We need to move and we need to move quickly," referring to Guam law that requires all of Guam's peace officers to meet Air Force Fitness standards. If the law remains as is, December 30 could be doomsday. GPD reporting only a 30% pass rate.

"The people of Guam are going to lose 70% of the police officers and we're already constrained as it is already. Imagine me grounding 70% of my police officers across the board. I don't think the people of Guam are prepared for that, quite frankly," Chief Cruz added. "If I can't put 70% of my police officers to work and only 30% of them are going to work, we might as well close shop."

In a Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission meeting this week, each of the agencies reported similar realities. That includes court marshals and probation officers who continue to have the highest pass rate.

Judiciary of Guam Fitness and Wellness Coordinator Roy Hanes said, "We actually dropped. We were set at 68%, 70% last year October and it came down a little bit. I think the holidays that might have played a factor. We're just trying to be in compliance with the bill."

The POST Commission is currently working with Senators Telena Nelson to shape up the fitness law. Even this is a concern for the chief of police who says time isn't in their favor. "What we've seen historically in the Guam legislature is it takes about six months to make it happen and if we're at April 27 today then I'm telling you we're at the very edge of the timeline before we need to get this thing going, so I would say that we need to come up with a plan to meet with Senator (Telena) Nelson to get this introduced as a bill as soon as possible," he said.

Their proposal - cut the mandated 1.5-mile run to 1-mile and eliminate the waist circumference measurement. In addition, give them another year for implementation. Chief of Airport Police Bob Camacho noted, "We should do it appropriately and incrementally so that we can - and later on keep increasing it."

The fitness test includes a timed 1.5-mile run, pushups, and situps as well as a waistline measurement to correspond with age and gender. Those who fail to meet the minimum standard will face disciplinary action, possibly even termination.

The next POST commission meeting is scheduled for May 12.