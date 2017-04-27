Discrepancy noted about special session - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Discrepancy noted about special session

Called into a special session by Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to discuss his Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note or TRAN Bill 1-1S, Senators went in about nine o’clock this morning and recessed about an hour later because the measure did not have an official public hearing. 

Although the Governor’s office held two public hearings on the legislation in the past two weeks at Adelup, they did not comply with Guam law or the Legislature’s Standing Rules. Additionally Speaker BJ Cruz ruled that no emergency existed to waive public hearing requirements. 

The Governor’s bill proposes a $75 million line of credit to pay tax refunds faster and take advantage of lower interest rates. The line of credit would be paid by the end of the year. 

This morning Senator Ada attempted to move the legislation to the second reading file but Speaker Cruz ruled that due to a lack of a public hearing that would not be possible. Sen. Ada amended his motion to have the bill referred to the Committee on Appropriations with public hearing scheduled for Friday, May 5th. The motion passed. After the hearings are conducted, lawmakers will reconvene the special session no later than May 8th.

