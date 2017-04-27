Five people arrested in connection to string of robberies

The Guam Police Department nets several arrests in connection to a rash of robberies that have occurred in recent months.

Police Spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the Mandaña Drug Task Force along with the GPD Robbery Task Force and other sections within the police department executed search warrants at three different homes as part of their investigations.

Arrested on Thursday night were: 38-year-old Rachael Renee Perez Nauta of Yigo, 26 year-old Jonovan Michael Cruz of Dededo, 27-year-old Eric Shawn Cruz of Dededo, 23-year-old Joshua Laitan Cruz of Dededo, and 24-year-old AJ Muna Toves of Mangilao.

They have been linked to robberies that occurred at the Winners Game Room in Dededo, Are U Game Room in the NCS area, and a robbery that occurred at Dairy Mart. Santos adds however the investigations into those robberies as well as others continue.

All five suspects were booked and confined.