Five people arrested in connection to string of robberies - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Five people arrested in connection to string of robberies

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department nets several arrests in connection to a rash of robberies that have occurred in recent months. 

Police Spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the Mandaña Drug Task Force along with the GPD Robbery Task Force and other sections within the police department executed search warrants at three different homes as part of their investigations.

Arrested on Thursday night were: 38-year-old  Rachael Renee Perez Nauta of Yigo, 26 year-old Jonovan Michael Cruz of Dededo, 27-year-old Eric Shawn Cruz of Dededo, 23-year-old Joshua Laitan Cruz of Dededo,  and 24-year-old AJ Muna Toves of Mangilao.

They have been linked to robberies that occurred at the Winners Game Room in Dededo, Are U Game Room in the NCS area,  and a robbery that occurred at Dairy Mart. Santos adds however the investigations into those robberies as well as others continue. 

All five suspects were booked and confined.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly