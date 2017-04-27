Linda Simon volunteers her skills to upgrade hospital gift shop

She's one out of over 150 members, but something about her makes her shine above the rest. In a ceremony held on Thursday, Linda Simon was recognized for her work with the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association and received the Volunteer of the Year Award. While she's been with the organization since November 2009, her commitment to their mission was undeniable last year. In 2016 alone she volunteered over 500 hours.

"Before I go up there I want to do something with community and my church," she said humbly. "I worked for 28 years from corporate environment and this is one of my goals ever since I was working to become a volunteer"

Solidifying her MVP status in the GMHVA is her background in IT. The GMHVA credit her to saving them thousands of dollars to hire a full-time specialist to transition them into 21st Century technology to efficiently operate the Hospital Gift Shop. She said, "When I joined, they had the dinosaur register and then so I guess it's about time to have the new POS like other stores like Kmart, Macy's, something like that. It just so happens that I'm very much familiar with it so it gets recorded. Inventory. Sales. You know what's bestsellers. What's slow sellers. So we know how to make money."

And as a recipient of this month's Good Neighbor award, Title Guaranty has gifted $100 to Simon's charity of choice - obviously, the GMHVA. Better known to the public as the "Pink Ladies" because of their pink vests, they operate the hospital's gift shop and work all year long to fundraise for the hospital.

In the last 50 years, the Pink Ladies have donated millions of dollars worth of medical equipment and hospital furnishings and supplies.

"I encourage everyone because this is something that you can show your support to the community and that's what I love about it," Simon said. "Especially because we only have one local hospital and poor hospital we don't have enough equipment, and the only way for us is to fundraise and generous donations from the community."

Let us know who is deserving of the award and why! A winner will then be selected every month. Additionally, title guaranty will also reward the monthly Good Neighbor winner with a cash prize to go towards a local charity of their choice.