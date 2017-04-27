Broken Crayon Project help regional schools get supplies

If you're spring cleaning, you may want to consider this worthy collection drive for your used school supplies.

They say one man's trash is another's treasure. The same could be said for used school supplies. "Our motto is that 'A broken crayon is better than no crayon at all,'" said Carlotta Leon Guerrero. Now in its sixth year, the Ayuda Foundation's executive director says it's that time of year again - when they call out to the community for good, usable school supplies to send to our neighbors who need them the most.

She continued, "We know that there are many schools in Micronesia that don't have any school supplies at all. There's islands where there's no stores or there's no money, but there's still schools. We try to get the schools supplies out to the furthest islands, schools that are the most in need."

It's the perfect time for the collection drive. With the school year drawing to an end, teachers will be cleaning out their classrooms. "We're asking all the teachers and students, at the end of the year just put a box in your classroom and put good usable school supplies in the box," said Leon Guerrero.

"What happens if we don't take this almost all of it is going to end up in the landfill. Every school teacher, every family they just dump this and they buy brand new notebooks and crayons when this is still perfectly good. It's got recycling, its saving the environment, its moving good usable products to schools that are in need. Everything about it is just smart."

On a funny note, one year they collected enough sports jerseys from a local high school - enough to outfit an entire team - with an unexpected mascot. "For some reason, every single name on them is Guzman. So I go to the islands and they tell me you've gotta see the Guz-mans, the Guz-mans," Leon Guerrero laughed. "They put this team together and they're called the Guz-mans and they have no idea why."

Once on the main islands, the boxes go on the Sea Haven in Pohnpei, a medical ship which travels to the sixteen furthest islands in Micronesia.

All donated school supplies must be dropped off to Agueda Johnston Middle School by the end of June. For more information, you can call the Ayuda Foundation 473-3003.