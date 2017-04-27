$7 million in tax refund checks to be sent out tomorrow

The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...