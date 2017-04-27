Elected leaders will keep their raises

It was the first bill they discussed on session, but the last bill they voted on this afternoon. The Governor's veto of Bill 4 failed to garner enough votes for an override. The legislation introduced by Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. would have repealed the raises of senators, the Lt. Governor and Governor. Ten votes were needed, only nine voted in favor of the override.

Voting no were: Senators Tom Ada, Wil Castro, Fernando Esteves, Tommy Morrison, and Louise Muna. Senator Telena Nelson was excused. She was not present. Additionally, even though a $100 million RFP is on appeal at the Public Auditor's office, lawmakers passed legislation to change the process to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School and renovate dozens of other schools. Bill 58 introduced by Senator Tom Ada passed during session this afternoon. It will head to the Governor's office for review.

Lawmakers hit voting file:

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence (This is Sen. Louise Muna’s bill to be passed)

Bill No. 2–34 (COR), As Corrected by the Prime Sponsor and Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW ARTICLE 10 TO CHAPTER 18 OF TITLE 22, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, AND TO ADD A NEW § 181002 TO THE SAME, RELATIVE TO HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR COLORECTAL CANCER EXAMINATIONS AND LABORATORY TESTS

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 10–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO AMEND § 26603(e) OF ARTICLE 6, CHAPTER 26, TITLE 11, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO PROHIBITING THE WITHDRAWAL OR TRANSFER OF CASH OR FUNDS FROM THE GUAM CANCER TRUST FUND FOR ANY NON–PRESCRIBED PURPOSE, AND TO MAKING SUCH ACT A MISDEMEANOR.

Passed: 13 Yes, 1 No, 1 Excused Absence (This is Sen. Fernando Esteves first bill to be passed)

Bill No. 14–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW § 1923 TO CHAPTER 19, TITLE 1, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO ALLOWING THE PERIODIC AUDIT OF EACH AGENCY'S STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES AND REQUIRING SUCH PROCEDURES TO BE POSTED ON EACH AGENCY'S WEBSITE.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 16–34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee on Health, Tourism, Military Affairs, and Senior Citizens and further Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 29A TO DIVISION 2 OF 22 GCA, TO ADD A NEW SUBSECTION (p) TO § 2912 OF ARTICLE 9, TITLE 10 GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, AND ADD A NEW SUBSECTION (d) TO CHAPTER 29 OF TITLE 22 GUAM CODE ANNOTATED; RELATIVE TO MANDATING THE PROVISION OF HEALTH CARE INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDERS BY INSURERS. THIS ACT SHALL BE KNOWN AND CITED AS HUNTER'S LAW OF 2017.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 17–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW ARTICLE 4 TO CHAPTER 34 OF DIVISION 2, TITLE 10, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO ESTABLISHING GUIDELINES FOR ANIMAL ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS.

Passed: 11 Yes, 3 No, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 23–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW § 3132 TO ARTICLE 1 CHAPTER 3, TITLE 5, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED; RELATIVE TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY PLANS FOR EACH AGENCY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF GUAM.

Passed: 9 Yes, 5 No, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 58–34 (COR), As Amended by the Committee on Environment, Land, Agriculture, and Procurement Reform; and Substituted and further Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD NEW SUBSECTIONS (k), (l), AND (m) TO § 58D103, AND AMEND §§ 58D105, 58D106, AND 58D108, ALL OF CHAPTER 58D, TITLE 5, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO SOLICITING PURSUANT TO §5210 OF 5GCA AND §3108 OF 2GAR FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIMON SANCHEZ HIGH SCHOOL UNDER A LONGTERM LEASE–BACK.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 15–34 (COR), As Corrected by the Prime Sponsor; and Substituted and further Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO REQUIRE THAT A COMPREHENSIVE COST–BENEFIT AND SPACE UTILIZATION STUDY BE CONDUCTED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GUAM PRIOR TO THE AUTHORIZATION, FUNDING, OR CONSTRUCTION OF A UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OFFICE FACILITY.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Resolution No. 25–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – Relative to expressing the support of I Mina'trentai Kuåttro na Liheslaturan Guåhan for H.R. 809, the Fighting for Orange–Stricken Territories in Eastern Regions (FOSTER) Act, introduced by the Honorable Congressman Dennis Ross, R–Florida, on February 1, 2017, which would provide presumptive Agent Orange exposure status to Vietnam War–era veterans who served in specific areas, including Guam, and show symptoms of medical conditions currently associated with exposure to Agent Orange in order to receive U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits; and to seeking justice for veterans and civilians exposed to Agent Orange on Guam.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Resolution No. 39–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – Relative to seeking compensation for cancer and other illnesses caused by exposure to ionizing radiation and to expressing the support of I Mina'trentai Kuåttro na Liheslaturan Guåhan (the 34th Guam Legislature) for S. 197, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Amendments of 2017, introduced in the United States Congress on January 24, 2017, which would amend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include Guam as a downwind area.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Resolution No. 40–34 (COR) – Relative to advocating for the inclusion of veterans who participated in the cleanup of Enewetak Atoll as radiation exposed veterans for purposes of the presumption of service–connection of certain disabilities by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes; and to expressing the support of I Mina'trentai Kuåttro Na Liheslaturan Guåhan (the 34th Guam Legislature) for H.R. 632 and S. 283, "The Mark Takai Atomic Veterans Healthcare Parity Act," introduced in the United States Congress.

Passed: 10 Yes, 4 No, 1 Excused Absence

Resolution No. 62–34 (COR), As Amended on the Floor. – Relative to authorizing the legislative counsel, or other retained counsel, to apply for and file an Amicus Curiae brief before the Superior and Supreme Courts of Guam affirming the Guam Legislature's position relative to sovereign immunity and the upholding of Guam Law.

Passed: 14 Yes, 1 Excused Absence

Bill No. 1–34 (COR), As Corrected by the Prime Sponsor; and Amended by the Committee on Health, Tourism, Military Affairs, and Senior Citizens and further Amended on the Floor. – AN ACT TO ADD A NEW ARTICLE 10 TO CHAPTER 18 OF TITLE 22, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, AND TO ADD A NEW § 181001 TO THE SAME, RELATIVE TO HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR PROSTATE AND CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING.

Override Failed:

VETOED Bill No. 4–34 (COR) – AN ACT TO AMEND SECTION 1 OF PUBLIC LAW 32–208; TO ADD A NEW § 1106.1 TO CHAPTER 1 OF TITLE 2, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED; AND TO ADD A NEW § 1103 TO ARTICLE 1 OF CHAPTER 1, AND A NEW § 2100.1 TO ARTICLE 1 OF CHAPTER 2, BOTH OF TITLE 5, GUAM CODE ANNOTATED, RELATIVE TO EXCLUDING I MAGA'LÅHEN GUÅHAN, I SEGUNDU NA MAGA'LÅHEN GUÅHAN , AND SENATORS OF I LIHESLATURAN GUÅHAN FROM THE COMPETITIVE WAGE ACT OF 2014, AND TO REDUCING THE SALARIES OF THE SAME.

Tom Ada; No

Frank Aguon, Jr.: Yes

Wil Castro: No

BJ Cruz: Yes

Jim Espaldon: Yes

Fernando Esteves: No

Regine Lee: Yes

Tommy Morrison: No

Louise Muna: No

Telena Nelson: Excused

Dennis Rodriguez, Jr.: Yes

Joe San Agustin: Yes

Michael San Nicolas: Yes

Therese Terlaje: Yes

Mary Torres: Yes