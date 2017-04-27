Trump signs executive order for national monuments - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trump signs executive order for national monuments

Governor Eddie Calvo, in the nation's capitol, watching as President Donald Trump signs an executive order calling for a review of designations of national monuments under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

"Today, I am signing a new executive order ending another egregious abuse of federal power and to give that power back to the states and to the people where it belongs," said the president.

The executive order does not remove any monuments and does not weaken any environmental protections any public lands. President Trump signed the order following a March letter from Governor Calvo, CNMI Governor Ralph Torres and American Samoa Governor Lolo Moliga asking him to remedy the restrictions on fishing in waters surrounding the Pacific Island territories and commonwealth.

The Governors said the restrictions are unnecessary and impede our socioeconomic and cultural stability.  Calvo says the order is a positive step and a sign that the current administration hears the concerns of the states and territories. The order was signed at the Department of the Interior today.

