Stakeholders conduct annual review of Programmatic Agreement

It paved the way for the military buildup. The 2011 Programmatic Agreement is essentially an agreement between the US military and Guam that provides guidance on how to mitigate adverse effects to historic properties. But in the past six years, what's actually been done.

Six years and counting since the Programmatic Agreement was first signed by officials from Guam and the US military. Stakeholders discussed the agreement's progress at an annual meeting Thursday morning. One of the biggest accomplishments of the Programmatic Agreement is that is has led to a $12 million dollar appropriation for the Guam Cultural Repository.

"The appropriated funds to construct this facility are now authorized through the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act," said Marine Corps Activity Guam spokesperson Major Tim Patrick, adding that said other accomplishments include a database for cultural resources, the successful nominations of five Guam historic properties, updates to the Guam State Historic Preservation Plan, and more. But the topic that garnered the most interest was the proposed repository, which will house hundreds of boxes of artifacts that Marine Corps Activity Guam environmental director Al Borja said are currently housed with the National Park Service.

"They have a federally compliant curation facility and we're working with them to get all of our artifacts into those facilities so we can meet federal standards," he said. "So the only restriction is the storage is that human remains cannot be stored at their facility because of their own internal rules."

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje was critical of the military's efforts, raising concerns that the $12 million for the repository may not be enough considering the labor shortage and inflation since 2012. She also questioned whether the military has fully complied with the PA given its failure to fund a complete museum complex that would display artifacts for the public's benefit.

In addition, she questioned why historic properties in Finegayan and Northwest Field will be disturbed by military activity when they were eligible for the National Register, and raised concerns about the proposed firing range at Ritidian that was not contemplated in the current PA.

Governor Eddie Calvo also raised concerns about the PA earlier this month, citing rampant H2B visa denials. Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lieutenant Tim Gorman said, "We understand his concerns with the military buildup, his support is conditional on the H-2b visa situation. We've heard his concerns we have relayed them to the highest chain in the Department of Defense and I understand that he's in DC right now. He met with the deputy secretary of defense today, I believe, and all we can do at this point is relay his concern to higher authority."

The one day meeting ended this afternoon.